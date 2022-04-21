Posted on April 21, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Fake News, Russia investigation

Fake News Lives On and On and On and On

The Russia collusion hoax was exposed long ago as a fraud, but these Rasmussen survey results suggest that it was one of the most effective fake news campaigns ever. Rasmussen asked:

Hillary Clinton has said that “Russia succeeded” in influencing the 2016 presidential election. How likely is it that Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 election?

The results:

Democratic voters overwhelmingly agree with Hillary Clinton that Russia is to blame for her defeat in 2016.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it is likely that Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, including 26% who say it’s Very Likely.
***
Seventy-two percent (72%) of Democrats believe it’s likely the 2016 election outcome was changed by Russian interference, but that opinion is shared by only 30% of Republicans and 39% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

Consider that: 72% of Democrats still believe some version of the Russia collusion lie. Interestingly, upper income voters are most likely to cling to this instance of fake news:

Voters with annual incomes above $200,000 are most likely to think Russian interference changed the presidential election outcome in 2016, while those with incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 are most skeptical toward claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Sadly, a lie can have lingering effects long after it has been debunked. People generally believe what they want to believe, and most Democrats want to believe in a deus ex machine that deprived Hillary of her otherwise-ordained victory.

