Fake News Lives On and On and On and On

The Russia collusion hoax was exposed long ago as a fraud, but these Rasmussen survey results suggest that it was one of the most effective fake news campaigns ever. Rasmussen asked:

Hillary Clinton has said that “Russia succeeded” in influencing the 2016 presidential election. How likely is it that Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 election?

The results:

Democratic voters overwhelmingly agree with Hillary Clinton that Russia is to blame for her defeat in 2016. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it is likely that Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, including 26% who say it’s Very Likely.

***

Seventy-two percent (72%) of Democrats believe it’s likely the 2016 election outcome was changed by Russian interference, but that opinion is shared by only 30% of Republicans and 39% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

Consider that: 72% of Democrats still believe some version of the Russia collusion lie. Interestingly, upper income voters are most likely to cling to this instance of fake news:

Voters with annual incomes above $200,000 are most likely to think Russian interference changed the presidential election outcome in 2016, while those with incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 are most skeptical toward claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Sadly, a lie can have lingering effects long after it has been debunked. People generally believe what they want to believe, and most Democrats want to believe in a deus ex machine that deprived Hillary of her otherwise-ordained victory.