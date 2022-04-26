Feel Good Headlines of the Day (and Other Twitter News)

This headline has to be the most uplifting of the day:
Of course there is a back story here that will bring chills to the spines of liberals everywhere. (What spines, you ask?)
And the happy news keeps getting better and better:
This headline has to be the most uplifting of the day:
Of course there is a back story here that will bring chills to the spines of liberals everywhere. (What spines, you ask?)
And the happy news keeps getting better and better:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.