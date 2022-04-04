How Dumb Is the Mainstream Media?

Kinda sounds like a bottomless pit question, doesn’t it? Answer—this dumb:

First is the PBS reporter who said to President Biden that he had more foreign policy experience “than any president who has ever held this office.” George H.W. Bush—former ambassador to China, UN ambassador, and head of the CIA before serving as Vice President for eight years, might have something to say about that. Not to mention John Quincy Adams. Or Dwight Eisenhower. But as we know, most mainstream media reporters don’t know any history. Or economics. Or much of anything, really.

Then today Politico lets fly with this headline and Tweet:

I know that the left thinks Clarence Thomas is metaphysically white, but I imagine Thurgood Marshall might also want to take a word with Politico about the first Black Supreme Court justice. (I know, I know, they probably mean first Black woman justice, but maybe they didn’t have a biologist handy in the newsroom to confirm this, and went generic.) Or perhaps they were just trying to contribute to the Encyclopedia of Fake News.