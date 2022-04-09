In the foothills of his mind

President Biden celebrated the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House yesterday. Vice President Harris spoke first, then Biden and Jackson. Jackson expressed gratitude to many who helped bring her to the day. Having raised three daughters to aspire to the greatness of Lincoln, Churchill, Solzhenitsyn and others without regard to superficial characteristics, I am repelled by the emphasis on race and sex, but gratitude was the right note to strike. The White House has posted the transcript here.

Biden was something else again. He had the usual trouble articulating the text and even more trouble with the truth, as in this passage:

I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I knew the person I nominated would be put through a painful and difficult confirmation process. But I have to tell you, what Judge Jackson was put through was well beyond that. There was verbal abuse. The anger. The constant interruptions. The most vile, baseless assertions and accusations.

I think Justice Kavanaugh might like to dissent from this fantasia. Oh, yeah, what a disgusting disgrace.

Brett Kavanaugh was called a serial rapist for a month. One lady asked Jackson if she knew what a woman was… 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/PcC1OSveOW — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 8, 2022

I think Justice Thomas might like to join Justice Kavanaugh in dissent. Oh, yeah. As I recall, this episode involved Biden himself. All honor to Justice Thomas for calling out the charade. He hit a bullseye with perfect precision.

Biden demonstrated yet again that he’s got half a mind to ramble as he unleashed the frequently repeated and long discredited canard about traveling 17,000 miles with Xi Jinping:

And, folks — (applause) — let me close with what I’ve long said: America is a nation that can be defined in a single word. I was in the foothi- — foot- — excuse me, in the foothills of the Himalayas with Xi Jinping, traveling with him. (Inaudible) traveled 17,000 miles when I was Vice President at the time. I don’t know that for a fact. And we were sitting alone. I had an interpreter and he had an interpreter. And he looked at me. In all seriousness, he said, “Can you define America for me?” And I said what many of you heard me say for a long time. I said, “Yes, I can, in one word: possibilities.” (Applause.) “Possibilities.” That, in America, everyone should be able to go as far as their hard work and God-given talent will take them. And possibilities. We’re the only ones. That’s why we’re viewed as the “ugly Americans”: We think anything is possible. (Laughter.)

I’m quite sure Xi is considering the “possibilities” presented to China by the doddering fool in the White House.