It’s a Boy!

The mother birthing person is a boy, that is. Gender confusion is not unique to the U.S. Insanity, like the covid virus and other diseases, appears to be contagious. Thus, this story comes from Scotland: “Student midwives at Napier University taught that men can get pregnant.”

Midwifery students in Scotland were taught that biological males could become pregnant and were given guidance on how to catheterise “birthing people” with penises. An online module at Napier University in Edinburgh provoked disbelief by promoting the “biologically impossible”, but most students were said to have been reluctant to speak up for fear they would be victimised for challenging its “inclusive” content. The course book has been condemned by Joanna Cherry, an SNP MP, who said that “an attempt to produce trans-inclusive language” had resulted in “poor-quality, scientifically inaccurate teaching materials”.

Poor quality, scientifically inaccurate teaching materials are all the rage these days. Whether the subject is biology or history, or sometimes even math, fantasy has to a considerable degree replaced fact in Western education. And the strangest thing, to me, is that so many are afraid to point out that the emperor is naked.

One student wrote: “We have to write an essay for this course. I have only referred to women and pregnant women and I have this nagging worry that I’m going to lose points.”

[Kat Barber’s] gravest concern, however, was the culture of fear that apparently prevented students from raising concerns with their university. “Any environment where people don’t feel supported to question anything that seems unsafe is not conducive to safe health,” Barber said. “My question would be less about the policy, which is very clearly a mistake and very poorly written, but more about the general culture at this university. How are these things not being questioned and changed?”

The “trans” lobby is powerful, but I can’t figure out why.

The fierce debate over reform of the Gender Recognition Act promoted by the SNP inhibited midwives and nurses from speaking about the implications of gender-neutral language, Barber said. “Who are we doing this for?” she asked. “Who is this population?”

Good question! I personally have never met a “trans” person.

We just don’t have the answers. There is a massive pressure to do it and we can’t speak out against it, or even speak out about having a conversation.“

That last observation is pathetic if true. But it seems to me that a remarkable degree of cowardice on the part of a great many people is part of the story.