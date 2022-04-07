Jen Psaki, call your psychiatrist

White House press psecretary Jen Psaki conducted the press briefing yesterday. The White House has posted the transcript here. The following exchange with Peter Doocy suggests that the Biden administration thinks we have lost our minds. Here it is in its infuriating entirety (emphasis added):

DOOCY: Thank you, Jen. First, on immigration: Our team in Texas is that saying that you guys are starting to give smartphones to border crossers, hoping that they’ll use the phones to check in or to be tracked. I — which part of that is supposed to deter people from crossing illegally into the states?

MS. PSAKI: Well, I think you of all people — since you’ve asked me a range of questions on this topic over time — would recognize that we need to take steps to ensure that we know where individuals are and we can track — and we can check in with them.

The alternatives to detention programs — is what we utilize — has three unique forms of technology to monitor participants enrolled in the program:

Telephonic, which is one of them, which is uses a participant’s voice to create a biometric voice print during the enrollment process. And when the participant has a check-in call, their voice is compared to the voice print.

SmartLink, which is another option, enables participant monitoring via smartphone or tablet using facial-matching technology to establish identity.

And Global Positioning System monitoring is of a participant’s location and movement history, using satellite technology through an ankle bracelet. This is all part of our effort, as individuals come into the United States and individuals who are entering who will proceed to immigration proceedings, to monitor and track where they are.

DOOCY: With the telephonic, though, any concern by folks around here that these migrants will take the phones and just toss them? And then —

MS. PSAKI: Do you have a record of people throwing phones away?

DOOCY: I’m just asking if that’s a concern.

MS. PSAKI: Our concern is ensuring that individuals who irregularly migrate to the United States proceed through our process of, you know, of course, being monitored, but also participating in — in hearings to determine whether or not they will be able to stay.

I would note that nearly 80 percent of non-citizens released at the border from DHS custody under prosecut- — prosecutorial discretion have either received a notice to appear or are still within their window to report.

So, actually, the vast, vast majority of people are appearing. In part, we have these monitors and monitoring systems in order to do that effectively.