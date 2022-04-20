Posted on April 20, 2022 by Steven Hayward in Kamala Harris

Kamala’s Latest Deep Thoughts

Just when you think Vice President (shudder) Kamala Harris can’t possibly get any more banal and embarrassing, she lets loose with “space is exciting. . . It affects us all and connects us all.”

I don’t think the empty space between her ears really does this. I’m starting to wonder if Harris’s speechwriters are part of a secret project to ensure that Biden isn’t removed from office for the obvious reason.

