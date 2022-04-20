Kamala’s Latest Deep Thoughts

Just when you think Vice President (shudder) Kamala Harris can’t possibly get any more banal and embarrassing, she lets loose with “space is exciting. . . It affects us all and connects us all.”
I don’t think the empty space between her ears really does this. I’m starting to wonder if Harris’s speechwriters are part of a secret project to ensure that Biden isn’t removed from office for the obvious reason.
“Space. It affects us all and it connects us all.” pic.twitter.com/qbjLcqSVuP
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 20, 2022
