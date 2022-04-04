Koonin suffers Romps

Several readers kindly directed me to the YouTube video of Professor Steven Koonin’s presentation on the state of climate science sponsored by Berkeley’s Nuclear Engineering Department this past Friday. The video is posted here. The event featuring Koonin’s presentation paired Professor Koonin with Berkeley’s own Professor David Romps.

The Nuclear Engineering Department promoted the event and profiled the participants here. Steve Hayward called attention to the event here. The event was geared to Professor Koonin’s book Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters, reviewed here by Steve in the current issue of the Claremont Review of Books.

In his response to Koonin’s remarks at the event Romps romps in a manner I found shocking. He argues that Koonin is engaged in a style of argument he calls “pooh-poohism.” While the label is innocuous, in substance “pooh-poohism” is an offense against intellectual honesty. Romps all but calls Koonin a liar and worse. That is certainly the upshot of his remarks. Romps ramps it up in a big way. Watching the video, I thought to myself Will Smith, call your office. Koonin, however, took it in stride and shook hands with Romps at the conclusion of the event.

Professor Koonin gave the 2021 annual Global Warming Policy Foundation lecture (below). Here one can take in Koonin free of Romps, which I think it the way to go. The GWPF has posted the text of Koonin’s lecture here. Professor Koonin’s five-minute PragerU is posted here.

With a little help from my friendly algorithms I also came across Professor Richard Lindzen’s 2018 GWPF lecture (“Global Warming for the Two Cultures”). I thought some readers might find it of interest.