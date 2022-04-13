Loose Ends (158)

• The dingy left comes for Dungy: Two days ago former NFL coach and TV sports commentator Tony Dungy appeared at a bill signing with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida for a law encouraging fatherhood. And you’ll never guess what happened next! Of course you know what happened next: leftist Twitter erupted with rage at Dungy.

Actually, part of the subtext of leftist rage these days is that Obama was a deep disappointment, but they can’t say so openly for the obvious reason. But one of these days. . .

• The left is likewise having a hard time dealing with Elon Musk’s interest in Twitter.

• Here’s a headline that is doing more work than it knows, from Politico:

The Center for American Progress, the Clinton-inspired institute that has helped staff successive Democratic administrations, reached a deal last week that averted something that would have been a first in the annals of Beltway history: A strike at a think tank. Six weeks earlier, the union representing about 90 of CAP’s lower-level employees was ready to fight for its rights. Having won a big raise after first organizing, the Nonprofit Professional Employees Union didn’t like the newest contract offer. They voted to OK a walkout and called out high-profile leadership in the process. The theatrics went public as negotiations heated up. Management “left us with no choice,” the union declared in a tweetaccompanied by a photo of CAP President Patrick Gaspard. Could Washington survive the prospect of strikers canceling policy papers or picketers blocking public-affairs panels? “Everyone’s terrified of being on the wrong side of this,” says one longtime denizen of a liberal think tank. (How terrified? None of the few people who said anything even mildly critical about the organizing efforts wanted their name anywhere near a story.)

Too bad Washington think tanks don’t have to face voters. You can imagine the attack ads from the Heritage Foundation: “If liberal think tanks are afraid of millennials, how are they doing to deal with Putin?”

Speaking of conservative think tanks, which unsurprisingly aren’t jumping on the union bandwagon, the Politico story is suitably droll in its reporting:

Barrows says she’s not aware of any organizing effort among conservative think-tankers, no surprise since they regularly produce research that’s critical of organized labor. She doesn’t sound like she’s rushing to bring right-wingers into her particular group: “If Heritage tried to organize, I don’t think they’d be a good fit for our local.” Conservative think-tankers trying to muscle management would also have an awful lot less leverage.

Best comedy I’ve read all week.

