Mid-Week in Pictures: Muskageddon Edition

I have no idea whether Elon Musk is fundamentally sound or not, but one of Churchill’s remarks comes to mind as the sensible way of thinking about the wider scene: “If Hitler invaded Hell, I would at least make a favorable mention of the devil in the House of Commons.” The wailing and gnashing of teeth on the left today makes it all worth it, even if we’re disappointed with the results down the road. It is another demonstration of how insecure liberals are at their core. Meanwhile, I expect the next Tesla models will be equipped with voice-activated Twitter posting.

Meanwhile, the New York Times never disappoints:

While the Babylon Bee always comes through with the effectual truth:

Not even CNN+ could save this pathetic specimen:

And finally. . .