Mike Pompeo, Live

If you live within driving distance of the Twin Cities, you should consider joining us at next Friday’s American Experiment Annual Dinner. It is a great event that in the past has featured as keynote speakers such luminaries as Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev and the first President Bush. This year, former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be our speaker. With foreign policy back on the front burner, it is a great time to hear from one of the leading conservative foreign affairs experts.

I expect the event will draw 1,000 people, but there are still some tickets left. It is a fundraiser, so tickets aren’t cheap. But they aren’t bad either, at $250 for individual tickets. You can go here for the details.

No doubt Pompeo will talk about Ukraine and Russia, but I believe he will also touch on other trouble spots–China and Taiwan, Iran and the Middle East, various issues percolating in Europe–and I hope will also address some of the interplay between foreign and domestic policies. If there is anything we should have learned from the European experience, it is the foolishness of depending on a potentially hostile power for indispensable resources like energy. In our case, the mad dash toward impossible “green” energy threatens to put us at the mercy of the Chinese Communist Party.

I think it will be a great event. If you can make it, I encourage you to attend.