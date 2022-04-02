Podcast: The 3WHH with Richard Samuelson on the Fools at Harvard

Historian Richard Samuelson turned up for Friday evening happy hour this week, with 14-year-old Oban in hand, to kick around this week’s less-than-neat headlines. Is it merely a coincidence that Jen Psaki chose April Fools’ Day to have the news come out that she’s going to join MSNBC? Irony is truly dead.

Meanwhile, on the great existential question of the week—”Team Smith” or “Team Rock”—Lucretia disdains either choice, while affirming the general principle that “violence is always the answer.” Steve offers up that “King Richard,” the film for which Will Smith won his best actor Oscar, is in some small ways a conservative film, though it suffers the typical over-exaggeration of all sports movies, so it gets no better than a C.

This week it was revealed that despite Judge and soon-to-be-Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s supposed embrace of “originalism” in her confirmation hearing, she doesn’t believe in the philosophy of the American founding that is the core of constitutional originalism rightly understood. (She told Sen. Grassley in answer to a questionnaire that she has “no opinion” about whether human beings have natural rights. Which fits with not knowing what a woman is.) Yet another reason to vote No on her nomination.

Finally, we revisit Samuelson’s 2014 satire/prophecy that Harvard would embrace “egalitarian admissions” in about they way they are in fact starting to do just now. As they say, the only genuine and reliable news source these days is the Babylon Bee. Sample:

In a move designed to foster diversity and to create a university that “thinks like America,” Dr. Drew Gilpin Faust, the President of Harvard University announced yesterday that the school will embrace egalitarian admissions. The school will no longer give priority to students with good grades, high SAT scores, and impressive extra-curricular activities. Such policies have, Dr. Faust acknowledged, created an “elitist” and “inegalitarian” atmosphere at the college. “It is unacceptable in 2014 to be favoring the intelligent over the unlearned, and the energetic over the slothful,” she proclaimed.

The war on satire continues.

