Podcast: The 3WHH, Back in the Classroom with CRT and Mad Max

First, we are pleased to appoint Lance Izumi, a previous guest on this show, to be the official whisky master of the Three Whisky Happy Hour, even though he doesn’t drink whisky (or anything else for that matter), because anyone who can pull off this look deserves the recognition. And we’ll have him back soon to talk about the latest on K-12 education. (Notice Laphraoig front and center in his lineup—a point for Team Steve.)

Meanwhile, as promised—or was it threatened?—last week, Lucretia and I head back to the seminar room to demonstrate how the left is lying about Critical Race Theory by the underhanded means of simply quoting what they say it’s all about.

From there we have a spirited disagreement about the meaning and usefulness of Max Weber’s famous 1919 lecture “Politics as a Vocation,” about which I have recorded a not-yet-released long-form podcast with the young guns at The New Thinkery (stand by for updates), so it is fresh in mind. I think that despite Weber’s defects, the lecture has some merits, and when you know some of the backstory of how Weber came to give the lecture amidst the chaos and revolutionary violence of the immediate post-World War I scene in Munich, it takes on an additional poignancy. Lucretia, as usual, is less convinced.

Besides, Bill Clinton says “Politics as a Vocation” is his favorite “book” about politics, and who can pass up the chance to heckle the Big Dog, as the vision of Clinton huddled over the dense and difficult Weber is rather far-fetched.

