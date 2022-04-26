Psaki psidesteps

Jon Levine and Miranda Devine reported in their April 23 New York Post story that “Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden business partner at the White House.” The business partner was Eric Schwerin: “Hunter Biden’s closest business partner made at least 19 visits to the White House and other official locations between 2009 and 2015, including a sitdown with then-Vice President Joe Biden in the West Wing.”

Levine and Devine tactfully observe: “Visitor logs from the White House of former President Barack Obama reviewed by The Post cast further doubt over Joe Biden’s claims that he knew nothing of his son’s dealings.” We already doubted it to the max, but it’s good to know.

The psychedelic Jen Psaki fielded a question on the Post story at yesterday’s White House press briefing (transcript here). This was the question posed by PBS reporter Lisa Desjardins:

Q On Hunter Biden: The New York Post is reporting — looking at White House visitor logs, there were 19 visits to the White House while the President was Vice President by Hunter Biden’s business partner, including one with the Vice President. Could you help us understand why that business partner had access and what those meetings were about?

Psaki responded:

MS. PSAKI: I don’t have any information on that. I’m happy to check and see if we have any more comment.

The Post’s Steven Nelson follows up today in this story. Nelson reports that the big guy wasn’t any more forthcoming: “Moments earlier on the White House lawn, Biden continued walking and did not verbally respond when a reporter for The Post asked him why he met with his son’s business associates.”

We aren’t holding our breath on this one. Interested readers might want to check out Devine’s Laptop From Hell and Peter Schweizer’s Red-Handed or Profiles in Corruption. They are considerably more forthcoming.

A footnote on Devine’s book: