Putin Sings

In 2010, a number of celebrities were invited to St. Petersburg, Russia, to participate in a fundraiser for a children’s hospital there. As an added treat, Vladimir Putin took the stage and sang Fats Domino’s “Blueberry Hill.” He played the piano, too. Sort of. You pretty much have to see it to believe it. See how many American celebrities you can spot:

It’s pretty surreal. Sharon Stone talks about her participation in the event here. Celebrities do this kind of thing all the time. For amazing amounts of money, they show up and sometimes perform at corporate and charitable events, and at private parties. I don’t draw any particular conclusions, except: that was then, and this is now.