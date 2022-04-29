Speaking up for the MPD

This afternoon I was able to reach Sergeant Sherral Schmidt, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. We discussed the pending Minnesota Department of Human Rights charge/report against the Minneapolis Police Department that I commented on in “Who will speak for the MPD?” After our conversation she forwarded the following statement at my request (below the break). I am grateful to be able to add her statement to our coverage.

* * * * * *

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights published the results of their investigation. Before the investigation even began, it appears MDHR started with the pre-determined conclusion that Minneapolis Police Officers are bad. The MDHR appears to have focused on “evidence” to support their preconceived conclusions. The data they presented as “evidence” is without context. One thing became clear in the presentation — the investigation was not objective. It appears the MDHR fixated on opinions and outlier videos to make it look like every officer wearing our uniform is racist and sexist, which is simply not true.

Minneapolis cops go to work every day and serve the City of Minneapolis with professionalism. They do not choose who breaks the law. They do not choose who commits acts of violence against the community. They respond to calls for help without giving a second thought as to the demographic makeup of the caller, victim, or suspects.

The work our officers do makes the City and the community safer. MPD officers are highly skilled and trained professionals who are doing extraordinary work every day for the citizens of Minneapolis.

The POFM looks forward to examining the evidence used by the MDHR to make their conclusion so we can move forward as a department. In the meantime, our officers will continue to work hard trying to curb the rising violent crime that is plaguing the City.

Sherral Schmidt

President POFM