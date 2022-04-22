Tax Rally Tomorrow!

If you live within driving distance of the Twin Cities, tomorrow is the day to descend on the state Capitol in St. Paul to demand that the legislature return Minnesota’s projected $9.3 billion surplus to the taxpayers, in the form of permanent tax cuts.

The rally will start at 11 a.m.; because of the threat of thunderstorms, we will be inside, in the Capitol rotunda. I will emcee the event, and we have an excellent lineup of speakers including Minnesota’s top talk radio hosts and Jason Lewis, long-time radio personality and former Congressman and Senate candidate.

Our polling shows that by better than two to one, Minnesotans want the surplus returned to the taxpayers, not spent. But polling doesn’t put pressure on legislators. Activism does. So if you can make it, we would love to see you tomorrow: 11 a.m., in the Capitol rotunda in St. Paul.