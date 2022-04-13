The Dem Midterm Wipeout Watch (2)

All over the country, one clear sign of a midterm blowout ahead for Republicans is that Republican voting registration is soaring, especially in key swing states like Pennsylvania. Reuters reports:

PHILADELPHIA, April 7 (Reuters) – Republicans are registering formerly Democratic voters at four times the rate that Democrats are making the reverse conversion in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a warning sign for Democrats as they try to keep control of the U.S. Congress. The Republican gains in Pennsylvania, home to a critical U.S. Senate race, follow a pattern seen in other states that could have competitive contests in November’s elections. . .

In our first item in this series the other day, we noted the Wall Street Journal‘s reporting about New Jersey, including the finding that “Interviews with New Jersey voters revealed that some Democrats’ breaks from their party last fall were neither flippant nor fleeting.” It seems the same thing may be happening in Pennsylvania, too. The Reuters story continues:

“I just got fed up and just felt like there has to be a better way,” said Beth Jones, 48, a retired Philadelphia police officer who last month registered as a Republican, ending her three-decade affiliation with the Democratic Party. Similar to other recent converts interviewed by Reuters, Jones cited concerns about inflation and violent crime in making the switch. . . Ed Rumick, 72, a retired union electrician, told Reuters that his switch to Republican merely formalized a years-old decision to no longer support a Democratic Party that he sees as weak on border control and bent on socialism.

A look at the data:

Chaser:

In addition to inflation and other economic issues, a growing number of Pennsylvania voters have become disillusioned with the Democratic Party over its perceived shift leftward on cultural matters.

I think there are decent odds that after November some Democrats might suddenly remember how to detect what a woman is.