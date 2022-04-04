The madness of slow Joe, Iran edition (13)

Iran’s ruling mullahs are intent on inflicting maximum humiliation on President Biden as he seeks to bless, fund, and facilitate their nuclear program. They will not meet with our diplomats face to face. They relegate the administration to interlocutors including the friends of Vladimir Putin in Vienna. Twilight Zone has nothing on the Biden administration.

In the latest development out of Vienna, AFP reports: “Iran says it will return to Vienna only to finalize nuclear deal, not to negotiate.” Subhead: “Foreign Ministry spokesman Khatibzadeh says Tehran is waiting for Washington to settle outstanding issues.” I take it that the “outstanding issues” involve sanctions relief for designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations including the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The mullahs demand our blessing on their terrorism as well as on their nuclear program.

Quotable quote: “Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later said Moscow had received the necessary guarantees from Washington on trade with Iran.”