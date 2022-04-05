The madness of slow Joe, trans edition

We somehow overlooked the Biden administration’s observation of International Transgender Day of Visibility last week (March 31). In case you missed it: “Trans Day of Visibility is an annual awareness day celebrated around the world. The day is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of transgender and gender nonconforming people while raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve trans justice.”

Not to put a damper on the day, I would only add that, as we with “social justice,” there’s no such thing as “trans justice.” There is only justice.

It is nevertheless an international thing, like International Carrot Day (yesterday). Indeed, International Carrot Day is slightly more venerable than Trans Day of Visibility.

Along with the war on energy, the erasure of our border, the inculcation of racial and sexual manias in our armed forces, “trans justice” reflects the Biden administration’s keen sense of priorities. It fits right in. Chuck Ross adds a few pertinent notes in the Free Beacon story: “The White House Is Pushing Puberty Blockers for ‘Trans Kids.’ It’s Relying on a Problematic Study.” It might do less harm to celebrate trans fats.