MSNBC hosts will remain free to reveal themselves as fools and tools on Twitter, but Ari Melber is exercised about the threat posed by Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. Melber explains: “If you own all of Twitter or Facebook or what have you, you don’t have to explain yourself, you don’t even have to be transparent, you could secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of it nominees.”
What a scary peek into the future. Let’s call it The Melber Foresight.
And that’s not all: “Or you could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find about it till after the election.”
What vision!
Quotes via Gabriel Hays/FOX News.
There is truly nothing funnier than this MSNBC host ranting about what Elon Musk could do to Twitter, and accidentally giving a perfect description of how Twitter has actually operated for the last five years
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) April 26, 2022
