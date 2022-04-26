MSNBC hosts will remain free to reveal themselves as fools and tools on Twitter, but Ari Melber is exercised about the threat posed by Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. Melber explains: “If you own all of Twitter or Facebook or what have you, you don’t have to explain yourself, you don’t even have to be transparent, you could secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of it nominees.”

What a scary peek into the future. Let’s call it The Melber Foresight.

And that’s not all: “Or you could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find about it till after the election.”

What vision!

Quotes via Gabriel Hays/FOX News.