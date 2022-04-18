Florida federal district judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle has ruled that the travel mask mandate is illegal. Axios has a brief story here along with a link to the decision as posted online here. I have barely had time to review the story and won’t comment on the merits of the decision until I can read it.

I can only say that the mandate is obnoxious and absurd regardless of the legal question and that the finding of illegality strikes me as too good to be true. While Jen Psaki has declined to state any view regarding the Biden administration’s intentions (according to Axios, anyway), I wonder how can it resist vindicating this expression of the of the health authorities’ will to power. It can’t and it won’t, if only because of the possible spillover effect.