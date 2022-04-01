Unsurprising Headline of the Day

Time was when a Democratic hack who moved from the White House to journalism would pretend to be objective, like George Snuffilupagus going from the Clinton Administration to ABC News, but now they don’t even pretend to any kind of objective, unbiased pretense:

White House Press Secretary Psaki in Talks to Join MSNBC White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to leave the administration this spring and is in exclusive talks to join MSNBC, where she is expected to host a show for the streaming service operated by network parent NBCUniversal, according to people familiar with the discussions. Ms. Psaki hasn’t signed any contracts with the network and has been consulting closely with the White House Counsel’s Office as she prepares to leave President Biden’s administration, the people said. She is expected to depart the White House in the coming weeks.

Maybe this represents progress in a way: fake news from a fake administration.

No word yet on what her show might be called, but I suggest adapting an old bit from Laugh In: “Psak-it-to-me Time.”

UPDATE: A reader suggests the obvious show title: “Circleback with Psychedelic Psaki.”

I can see a good drinking game coming out of this.