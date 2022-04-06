Two upcoming events may be of interest to Power Line readers. First, tomorrow (Thursday) at 6 pm Pacific time, I’m going to be doing an hour-long online (Zoom) seminar on Critical Race Theory sponsored jointly by the Berkeley College Republicans and Blexit (the group Candace Owens founded to encourage blacks to break from leftist orthodoxy). I don’t have the Zoom link yet, but will post it tomorrow afternoon. Stay tuned.

And next Tuesday afternoon, April 12, I’ll be hosting Victor Davis Hanson on campus to talk about his most recent book, The Dying Citizen, though I am sure he will also have a few words on the Ukraine crisis. This event is free and open to the public if you are in the Bay Area and want to drop in. The Warren Room at the Law School is in the upper most corner of campus, not far from a public parking lot on Gayley Road near the stadium and across the street from the Haas Business School.

Unfortunately the event won’t be livestreamed as the Warren room is not equipped for video, but we will record the event for posting later, and I may make a podcast out of it.