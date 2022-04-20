Who’s whippin’ who: Fulfillingness’ first finale

My point, and I do have one, is that the Biden administration has whipped the American people daily with lies misrepresenting basic facts bearing on our national sovereignty and well-being. The point bears specifically on the matter of CBP agents on horseback who rounded up illegal Haitian immigrants at the border. President Biden and other administration officials falsely condemned the CBP agents for whipping the Haitians. I followed the the administration’s lies in the case in a series I called, in a twisted homage to Aretha Franklin, “Who’s whippin’ who.”

The matter was relegated to an investigation that has resulted in a 500-page report. It’s a “verdict first, trial later” kind of thing. At last word, the report remains under wraps. Senators Kevin Cramer and Bill Hagerty have called for its release from bondage.

The Washington Examiner’s Zachary Faria aptly calls it “the faux whipping controversy” and picks up a FOX News on-air report that the agents have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing (though the New York Post adds that being cleared does not preclude the officers from being fired). Peter Doocy sought clarity on the situation from the psychedelic Ms. Psaki. I am afraid we have not heard the end of the story, but it tells you everything you need to know about but were afraid to ask about the priorities of the Biden administration.