A Dirty Trick Foiled?

Minnesota’s DFL party hasn’t lost a statewide election since 2006, but they apparently are taking no chances. Over the last few days a mini-scandal has emerged, as DFL operatives apparently plotted to take over the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party, which siphons votes from the Democrats. While this doesn’t seem to have been captured on audio, it is claimed that they intended to change the party’s name to the “MAGA Party,” thus wasting Republican rather than Democratic votes.

As heard on leaked audio, the plan was to take over the Cannabis convention that was scheduled for yesterday, entertain a motion to change the party’s name, rule from the chair that the “Ayes” have it regardless of the actual vote, and then adjourn. Kyle Hooten recounts the story, which emerged mainly on Twitter. This is one of my favorite parts:

“We don’t give a shit if it’s unfair,” he explains to those in attendance. “We gotta get this done. We gotta do it now or we’re going to lose 7%. We’re going to lose [Governor Tim] Walz if we don’t do this shit, and we gotta do it and we gotta do it now, and being nice is nice but fuck that, let’s just do it.”

Spoken like a true Democrat! Personally, I find it heartwarming that Minnesota Democrats think thy are in danger this cycle. I hope they are right.

Is the story correct? It seems to be. The Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party canceled its convention and released a statement, quoted in the linked article, indicating that they, at least, believe it is true:

Now, in 2022, the DFL is facing stiff odds that they estimate is 7-points behind the GOP. By infiltrating the Grassroots Party, they could destroy the weed movement to eliminate the competition.

It looks like the Democrats will have to come up with another dirty trick.