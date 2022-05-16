A word from Justice Thomas

We posted the video of Justice Thomas’s interview with John Yoo here in its entirety over the weekend. The interview was conducted Friday evening conference at a conference sponsored by the American Enterprise Institute, the Manhattan Institute, and the Hoover Institution in Dallas.

Now Townhall has clipped the video below from the interview. Justice Thomas’s concise comment on the performance of the press can stand alone as an eternal verity and the situation has not gotten better since the time he first uttered it.