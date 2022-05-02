Affirmative Action—Even More Unpopular Than Democrats

In other survey news, a brand new Pew Research Center survey finds that the public opposes race-based college admissions by a whopping 74 percent. Here’s the general breakdown of factors the public believe should guide admission:

Pew, controlled for decades now by liberals despite—or rather against—the wishes of the very conservative J. Howard Pew who set up the Pew foundation, does its best to fog up the massive public opposition to race-based affirmative action admissions. Note how this first chart says minorities are “more likely” to support race as a factor in admissions than whites:

But if you look closer what you note is that a majority of blacks and hispanics oppose race-based admissions (by 59 percent for blacks, and 68 percent for hispanics). Also, 62 percent of Democrats are opposed.

Inside Higher Education has an interesting writeup of the Pew survey. I especially like this passage:

Angel B. Pérez, chief executive officer of the National Association for College Admission Counseling, said he was not surprised by the findings on affirmative action, “but I am in disagreement.” He said colleges need to do a better job of explaining how they use affirmative action. . . “We need better storytelling, more contextualization,” he said.

Colleges have been “telling stories” about the beauties of affirmative action for more than 50 years now, and the public remains unpersuaded. Maybe one reason is that the “story” they tell always seems to come out like this:

Richard Anthony Baker, president of the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity, and executive director for institutional equity at Rice University, said via email, “Oftentimes, when a system works for you, you support it because with many systems, your effort, a factor wholly within your control, is usually rewarded. But for opportunity systems such as education, factors that are completely outside of your control, such as where you live, your parent’s educational attainment, economic status and your race, can be elements that shut you out of the opportunity. While racial fairness may be waning in popularity in America, I would hope that fostering fairness for the greater good of all will always be a factor in judging critical opportunity systems as important as education no matter how unpopular the exercise may be.”

A tall tale indeed, though it makes abundantly clear that the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” edifice ruling colleges today is an ideologically-based racist racket.