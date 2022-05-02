Baghdad Bob does DHS

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared for a segment on FOX News Sunday yesterday. He alternated between avoiding questions and dissimulating in response to them. If he weren’t addressing matters of life and death, he would be a laughable clown. As it is, he and his colleagues are a menace to the well-being of the United States. They are doing great damage and lying volubly about.

He has now established a Disinformation Governance Board under the leadership of a lunatic left-wing hack. Not to worry, however. Mayorkas explained that the board specifically addresses “disinformation that presents a security threat to the homeland.” You know — “Disinformation from Russia, from China, from Iran, from the cartels.”

“This is a working group that takes best practices to make sure that, in addressing disinformation that presents a threat to the homeland, our work does not infringe on free speech, does not infringe on civil rights, civil liberties,” he continued. “It’s not about speech, it’s about the connectivity to violence. That is what we need to address. You know, an individual has the free speech right to spew anti-Semitic rhetoric. What they don’t have the right to do is take hostages in a synagogue, and that’s where we get involved.”

Bagdad Bob does Nina Jankowicz: “She has testified before Congress a number of times, she’s recognized as a tremendous authority, and we’re very fortunate to have her.”

Is the Steele Dossier disinformation? The “tremendous authority” says so. However, it wasn’t for him “to opine on that.” He doesn’t want to be judgmental. He needed a lifeline to Jankowicz for help on that one.

As for the border, Bret Baier asked if he could “name one thing that would help you deport more illegal immigrants that Congress could do?”

Answer: “What we are talking about when we talk about legislation is building the orderly legal pathways for people to obtain relief under our laws.”

Translation: Amnesty.

What makes him think they want to deport illegal immigrants? Haven’t you been paying attention? They don’t. They want to increase the flow.