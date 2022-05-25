Bedtime for Beto

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke disrupted Governor Greg Abbott’s press conference with to update the public on yesterday’s school shooting. O’Rourke is one of the breed of politicians — politicians without a conscience and with no thought other than themselves — that finds the moment of unspeakable tragedy a fit moment to undertake histrionic displays and hysterical lectures promoting their favored causes. I can’t believe this is even good politics, but it is what it is, somewhere south of disgusting.
Quotable quote (Uvalde Mayor Dan McLauglin to O’Rourke): “I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a bitch that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.”
Chaos just erupted during Greg Abbott's press conference about yesterday's school shooting
Beto O'Rourke shouted him down and was escorted out of the auditorium pic.twitter.com/EbMp1PFRqG
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 25, 2022
