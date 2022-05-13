Beyond Madam Minitrue

Ahmed Nur Said Elmi moved from London to join other members of his family including his sister Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis. My Somali sources have explained to me that Omar’s father wanted Elmi in town with the family to rescue him from the flagrantly homosexual lifestyle he was living in London. As I understand, Omar was to lend a hand in taking him from what their father saw as a dissolute life.

However, the project failed. Elmi returned to London a few years after he and Omar hitched their wagon to a marriage certificate under the auspices of Christian minister Wilecia Harris. Back in London, Elmi resumed living the gay life. Everyone who followed him on Instagram could see it, as several people pointed out to me at the time.

The Daily Mail republished historian Dominic Green’s June 2019 column that the Spectator had published under the magazine’s Cockburn pseudonym. The Daily Mail version of Dominic’s column is here. Doing the tabloid thing with the column, the Daily Mail included the photo below with the caption: “Omar’s second husband posted a selfie on Instagram yesterday [i.e., July 18, 2019] just before Trump spoke showing off the trending FaceApp face editor and comparing himself to Angelina Jolie.” The Daily Mail version of the column includes similar photographs grabbed from Elmi’s social media accounts.

This is a detail that adds to the absurdity of Omar’s cover story explaining her 2009 marriage to Elmi. The cover story is farcical.