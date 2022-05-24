Charles Barkley’s Truth Bomb

News tonight out of Georgia is that Hercshel Walker, the football great, has won the Republican primary to take on incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker is said to have numerous liabilities, but I haven’t watched this closely so I don’t know.

I do know that I have long enjoyed the commentary of Charles Barkley, and wish he was the Republican candidate somewhere. (He has made noises about entering elective politics as a Republican once or twice.) Tonight a roof leak at the Mavericks-Warriors playoff game required the broadcast team to fill some time as the arena coped with the leak, and Barkley unloaded on San Francisco in spectacular fashion, as passed along by my preferred candidate for governor:

Charles Barkley @NBAonTNT : “You know the bad thing about all this rain? It’s not raining in San Francisco to clean off those dirty ass streets. It’s a great city. But all that dirtiness & homelessness — y’all gotta clean that off the streets…San Francisco needs a good washing.” pic.twitter.com/Hm8H4Sh7r8 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 25, 2022

P.S. Even in his playing days, I always said that the slightly lumpy physique of the “round mound of rebound” gave hope to couch potatoes everywhere.