Dem Midterm Wipeout Watch (6)*

• The latest Quinnipiac Poll is out, and it shows further erosion for Biden and Democrats. Biden’s general approval rating has slumped to 35 percent (down from 38 percent in the last Quinnipiac Poll). Most startling is the fact that Biden fares worst with hispanic voters on the question of job approval, with only 26 percent approving (down from over 50 percent last year) and significantly lower than white voters:

Group voting preferences tend to be somewhat sticky, so when you ask registered voters for their preference as to which party they’d like to see controlling Congress out of this next election, the Biden disapproval number is not translating into a hispanic landslide for Republicans, but still shows huge movement toward the GOP nonetheless:

In other news from the campaign trail:

• When San Francisco voters ousted three radical progressive school board members in a recall election by a three-to-one margin in February, the left explained it away by saying that Asian voters (who turned out heavily and voted about 75 percent for the recall) had “assimilated to white privilege,” or some such nonsense. Looks like San Francisco voters are prepared to repeat this “assimilation” with the upcoming recall vote on their radical district attorney, Chesa Boudin, on June 7.

The first major poll in March reported that 68 percent of voters supported Boudin’s recall, while a second poll last week reported the pro-recall vote commanding 57 percent support.

• Never mind San Francisco—it looks like Los Angeles may be the next California city to begin to turn back “progressive” governance. LA, whose homeless problem is larger than the Bay Area’s, has a surprisingly close mayor’s race under way, in which a former Republican is polling very strong. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer who switched to the Democratic Partly likely out of pragmatic calculation that a Republican probably can’t win in LA, is neck and neck with the far left Rep. Karen Bass in polls ahead of the June primary. LA’s homelessness problem is actually worse than the Bay Area. Keep your eye on this one.

• Then there’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who looks to be cruising to a landslide re-election in Florida. Politico reports the bad news for Democrats:

Florida Democrats are increasingly worried that the candidates trying to unseat Ron DeSantis can’t stop the popular Republican governor from winning re-election as the GOP solidifies its hold on the state’s political infrastructure. . . Another veteran Florida Democratic fundraiser has an even blunter assessment. “DeSantis seems unstoppable. He has $100 million in the bank, and we have three Tier B candidates I think a lot of people lack confidence in,” said the fundraiser, who was granted anonymity to speak freely. “I could be wrong, but I don’t think I am.”

The Politico story goes on to report at length on how pathetic the Democratic field is, especially the chameleon Charlie Crist, who clearly suffers from Trump-bronze-tone-skin envy.

* Pennsylvania may not be eligible for the wipeout guarantee. Terms and conditions apply.