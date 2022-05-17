Elon Was Right About Twitter

Project Veritas’s latest is an interview with a senior engineer at Twitter. He talks about Twitter’s culture (Communist), its censorship of the right–which, however, he defines as bullying transgenders–Twitter’s opposition to free speech, the fact that Twitter employees can go for long periods of time without working, and more. So Elon Musk was right: Twitter is a leftist organization (“left, left, left, left, left” as the engineer says), and also an organization that does little to try to make a profit. So it was a good acquisition target:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.