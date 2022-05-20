A woman has made a hearsay allegation against Elon Musk, claiming that on a company airplane in 2016, he exposed himself to and propositioned a flight attendant. The woman who made the claim says she is a friend of the flight attendant. It is alleged that Space-X paid the flight attendant $250,000 when she left the company.

Funny how that works: no one needed to know any of this until Musk undertook to buy Twitter and turn it into a free speech zone, and–horrors!–said he would be voting Republican in November. Now, suddenly, he is under attack on multiple fronts.

Musk has denied the allegations, but retains a sense of humor about being a target of the Left:

Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect. 🤣 https://t.co/qSNH7lsn72 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022



I don’t have any opinion on this “scandal,” except to note that it allegedly took place while Musk was a Democrat, so that gives it a certain surface plausibility.