Fauci Was Paid for Undermining Trump

Yesterday I wrote about the fact that NIH officials including Anthony Fauci have been paid hundreds of millions of dollars in patent royalties by pharmaceutical companies and others, raising obvious conflict of interest issues which the NIH has covered up rather than trying to address.

But it gets worse: remember how Fauci constantly undermined President Trump during the early stages of the covid epidemic? It turns out that he was paid to do the exact opposite of his job–to subvert his boss, the president. OpenTheBooks.com has the story:

To this day, Fauci continues to receive NIH-approved perks without a lot of accountability. For example, in February 2021, Fauci received a $1 million prize from the Dan David Foundation in Israel for “speaking truth to power” during the Trump administration.

Speaking truth to power? More like representing the Beltway establishment in opposition to his own superior, while defending Communist China in opposition to the interests of the American people. All for a cool million dollars.