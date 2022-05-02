Posted on May 2, 2022 by Steven Hayward in 2022 Election, Democrats, Joe Biden

For Dems, the Hits Keep Coming

Today’s fresh ominous election news for Democrats comes from the ABC News poll that came out over the weekend. While the poll surprisingly shows a narrowing of the GOP generic ballot lead, on the individual issues that matter most to voters, Republicans maintain a large lead:

On inflation, it appears Biden doesn’t even get the backing of a large portion of Democrats:

At this point in his presidency, Biden’s approval rating is the second-worst (behind Trump, who started underwater) of the last 14 presidents going back more than 60 years.

There’s a clear break in his approval ratings, and it coincides with our disgraceful bugout from Afghanistan:

Democrats think the report of the January 6 Committee, whose release will surely be timed with maximum fanfare for campaign purposes, will be the game changer that rescues them at the ballot box. I haven’t seen much polling data on whether the public cares about January 6 in large numbers, but I expect both parties are quietly polling the issue. Stay tuned.

