Justice & Drew recall

I wrote about the massive discrimination charge filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights against the Minneapolis Police Department on April 28 in “Who will speak for the MPD?” I noted in an update later that morning that I filed a request for inspection of the underlying documents under the Minnesota Data Practices Act. The Department of Human Rights denied my request in a response dated May 10 that I posted verbatim in “Mr. Putz responds.”

The Star Tribune got around to this aspect of the story over the weekend. I wrote about the Star Tribune’s late arrival in “They call him Mister Putz!” The Department of Human Rights isn’t even letting the city, much less the Star Tribune or me, see the evidence. This is a situation that can’t stand and won’t, but that’s the way it is today.

Jon Justice and Drew Lee invited Republican former Minneapolis mayoral candidate Laverne Turner and me on their Friday Round Table on April 29, just after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights filed the charge. In our conversation I emphasized a few times that the charge was a charge and not a “report” — doing that thing with my fingers, as Jon Justice likes to say — and that we had yet to see the evidence. The podcast of our discussion is below. They took up the report at about 7:45 of the second hour.

Justice and Drew recalled my comments in the final hour of their show this morning. On my behalf they graciously noted that I had told them so.

I refer to stories going back three or four weeks as ancient history. I appreciate their dredging up my comments from the windmills of their mind this morning.