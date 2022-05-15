Kamala’s Latest Deep Thoughts

Vice President Kamala Harris has offered up fresh profundities, this time on the manner in which we will all “work together,” though there is no reference to the time frame, as in, whether the time to work together is now, or every day, as we have been doing while working together, all the time.

You think I’m making this up? See for yourself (only 35 seconds, but it seems much longer, like time has stretched into tomorrow, or whatever):

How is it possible we are graced with such profundity in these divisive times?