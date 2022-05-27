Loose Ends (167)

• As if we didn’t have enough bad news this week, oh look, the baby formula shortage is getting worse:
Baby formula shortage: Out-of-stock rates surge to 70%
For the week ending May 22, the out-of-stock rate for baby formula rose to 70% nationwide, according to recent data by retail data firm Datasembly. It’s a significant increase from the week prior when the national out-of-stock rate for baby formula stood at 45%. . .
In April, the data showed that the formula shortages hit 30% before jumping to 43% by early May, underscoring how the situation is growing worse before it gets better.
Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility, which exacerbated the industry-wide shortage, is expected to restart production June 4, meaning products from the plant won’t return to store shelves until at least mid-July, according to the company’s production timeline.
Glad the Biden administration is on top of this. Maybe they could try something like Operation Warp Speed to get things going?
• Is Kamala Harris giving lessons to Georgia’s “governor,” Stacey Abrams? When confronted with the fact that voter turnout in the Georgia primary surged, making a hash of charges of “voter suppression,” Abrams replied with a nonsensical Kamala-esque word salad:
Reporter: What do the early voting numbers tell you? Is it possible that the Democrats were wrong and that the new law isn’t suppressing votes?
Abrams: The question about voter suppression and voter turnout is causation without correlation—I’m sorry, you can make mistakes even when you know what you’re talking about—it’s correlation without causation. We know that increased turnout has nothing to do with suppression. Suppression is about whether you make it difficult for voters to access the ballot. And in Georgia we know difficulty has been put in place for too many Georgians . . . We know that across this state voters are still facing difficulties, and this is just the primary. Primary voters tend to be more active and engaged voters, but despite the difficulty, despite the outrage that is legitimate and real, we know voters want their right to vote to be made real and be held sacrosanct and so they are showing up. We know that voter turnout is not proof that there isn’t suppression, it is the antidote to suppression.
• At least the US Mint can still tell what a woman is:
United States Mint Announces Designs for 2022 American Women Quarters™ Program Coins
WASHINGTON – The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce the official designs for the first five coins in the American Women Quarters Program. Authorized by Public Law 116-330, this four-year program features coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of trailblazing American women. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint will issue five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts. The 2022 coins recognize the achievements of Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong.
