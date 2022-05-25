Mid-Week in Pictures: Special Monkeypox Edition

Well at least the meme factories are not suffering any supply chain issues, so you just knew we had to get ahead of the curve with a special mid-week TWiP about monkeypox. The panic over the pox is spreading faster than the disease itself (three cases? three??). What’s the old joke about “not making a monkey out of me”? I’m so old I can’t remember it. (Meanwhile, better keep quiet about how monkeypox is spread. The disinformation police might show up at your door.)
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.