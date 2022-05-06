Podcast: Ricochet on The Black Hole of Jurisprudence

So for an unprecedented third week in a row I sat in again for Peter Robinson on the flagship Ricochet podcast, prompting speculation that I must have Peter captive in a Silence of the Lambs dungeon or something. To be sure, I am fighting the urge to buy a preppy sweater and knot it around my neck (regular listeners will understand the reference), but it’s always fun to try to keep up with James Lileks and Rob Long.

Our guest was legal scholar Adam White, so you can guess what we were talking about. But we also talked some about J.D. Vance’s win in the Ohio primary, and several other issues.

So listen here, or take the quantum jump over to Ricochet proper.