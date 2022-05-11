Signs and omens

In terms of sales, the rollout of the biography of the eminent Dr. Jill Biden by AP reporters Julie Pace and Darlene Superville was not impressive. Despite supportive press, the book sold only 250 copies nationwide in its first week. The crushing news was buried in an otherwise lame Politico story about covering the Biden presidency, as Andrew Stiles pointed out in a story for the Washington Free Beacon.

Six Amazon reviewers cared enough to comment on the biography of Dr. Jill, but not all six read the book. I infer that only one reviewer read the book. He liked it. He confides, however, that he “received a free egalley from the publisher through NetGalley.” I assess that not a single one of the six Amazon reviewers purchased the book.

Building on the excitement generated by the book, former Kamala Harris flack Symone Samders invited Dr. Jill to appear as a guest on the debut of her MSNBC show. The expected synergy did not materialize. The New York Post reports: “Sanders drew just 361,000 total viewers for her 4 p.m. show, titled ‘Symone,’ on Saturday. She also managed to attract just 29,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic.”

The Post contrasts Symone’s viewership with the FOX News show in the same time slot. It “drew 842,000 total viewers, including 163,000 in the 25-54 demographic.” But come on, man, give Symone a chance to build on the Biden mania.

The good news — the good news for them, anyway — is that Pace and Superville get to keep their advance and that Sanders will keep her new job.

UPDATE: Feel the excitement and remember to call her “Doctor” (video below).