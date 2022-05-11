Silence of the WH(ams), cont’d

Yesterday I noted that the thugs threatening Supreme Court justices at their homes this week seem to be an instrument of the Democratic Party. Last week I observed “The silence of the WH(ams)” — the White House and its media adjunct — regarding the thugs.

Andrew McCarthy adds that their conduct violates federal criminal law, but that the Department of Justice remains inert on this point. Yesterday’s White House briefing by the psychedelic Jen Psaki has a tripping quality to it in this regard:

Q [T]he Department of Justice was very swift in responding to school board members who felt like they were being harassed and intimidated a couple months back. Does the President feel that the demonstrations outside of, say, Justice Alito’s home — are those attempts to interfere or intimidate?

MS. PSAKI: Well, I think I said yesterday, but I’m happy to repeat because I think it’s important for everybody to hear, that the President’s longstanding view has been that violence, threats, and imitat- — intimidation of any kind have no place in political discourse. And we believe, of course, in peaceful protest.

What I do find is interesting, and I think most — many people have noted, is that there are voices on the right who have called out this — protests that are happening — while remaining silent for years on protests that have happened outside of the homes of school board members, the Michigan Secretary of State, or including threats made to women seeking repo- — reproductive healthcare, or even an insurrection against our Capitol.

So I know that there’s an outrage right now, I guess, about protests that have been peaceful to date — and we certainly continue to encourage that — outside of judges’ homes. And that’s the President’s position. But the silence is pretty deafening about all of the other intimidation that we’ve seen to a number of people.

Q This is a pending court case though. That’s where the federal law comes into place. This is a pending court case.

MS. PSAKI: Well, but I think that intimidation and protests — and intimidation outside of the homes of school board members, the Michigan Secretary of State — you know, intimidation and threats against people seeking legal reproductive healthcare — and against our Capitol and American democracy also warrant some outrage. And we haven’t really seen that.