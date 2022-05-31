Special Edition VIP Live Tomorrow

Tomorrow, we will do a special 20th anniversary VIP Live show. It will start at 7 p.m. Central time (5 Pacific, 8 Eastern). It will feature highlights and lowlights of the last 20 years of daily political commentary, along with questions and comments from VIPs. Of course, it won’t be just a walk down memory lane. We no doubt will talk about some of today’s news stories as well. So please tune in!

If you are not already a VIP member, you can become one by clicking on the box in the upper right portion of our sidebar. Membership costs $4.80 per month or $48 per year, and gives you access to Power Line Live events, as well as other occasional benefits like videos of Steve’s lectures. You will eliminate most ads on our site. And, most important, by becoming a VIP you support our work.

The URL to become a VIP is now:

https://subscriptions.powerlineblog.com

Please do join us tomorrow evening.