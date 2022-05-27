Tear down this Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared Covid-based emergency rule in March 2020. In a series of executive orders, Walz promulgated a moratorium suspending evictions and landlord-initiated lease terminations from March of 2020 through June 30, 2021. Landlords remained obligated to pay property and other taxes as well as mortgages. Of course.

At Alpha News Liz Collin reports a Minneapolis landlord’s story. The story presents a vivid case study in irresponsible government and predictable consequences.

Quotable quote (Liz Collin): “The governor’s office did not respond.”