The Science! of Infant Formula

In the nick of time, the science of infant nutrition has evolved. It is hard not to sympathize with this tweeter’s take:
Behold, The Science!
It's amazing that @AmerAcadPeds is so flexible with The Science when a Democrat is president.https://t.co/n7SXoYVhSf
— NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) May 19, 2022
This article has the background, with pros and cons about feeding cow’s milk to infants. The obvious question is, if the 12-month recommendation had any scientific basis in the first place, why has it so readily changed in response to economic conditions? This parent has a point:
Now, some parents, like Pasco, are questioning the timing behind the AAP’s change.
“Why is six months the answer? Why isn’t eight months the answer? Where did the six months come from? It’s 100%, in my opinion, because we can’t find formula,” Pasco said.
