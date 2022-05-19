The Science! of Infant Formula

In the nick of time, the science of infant nutrition has evolved. It is hard not to sympathize with this tweeter’s take:

Behold, The Science! It's amazing that @AmerAcadPeds is so flexible with The Science when a Democrat is president.https://t.co/n7SXoYVhSf — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) May 19, 2022



This article has the background, with pros and cons about feeding cow’s milk to infants. The obvious question is, if the 12-month recommendation had any scientific basis in the first place, why has it so readily changed in response to economic conditions? This parent has a point: