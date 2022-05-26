The Worst People on Campus

There is sharp competition for the prize of the worst people at universities these days. Egregiously radical faculty usually get the most attention, followed by the “diversity, inclusion, and equity” (DIE!) staff. But the admissions staff tend to get a pass, partly because they don’t make public pronouncements that attract attention. The admissions process is, however, the tip of the spear for the race-mongering that is central to the left right now. Admission officers care above all about inputs—how many of the “right” color people are admitted. They care nothing about outcomes, and care for and bear no responsibility for dropouts, high bar passage failure rates, etc.

Take a close look the photo below of the boast of the admissions office at Johns Hopkins University, which notes that black and “Latinx” admittees account for 34 percent of the incoming freshman class, while only 19 percent of the freshman class is white, even though whites are still well more than 50 percent of high school graduates today. David Bernstein, whose forthcoming book Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America is going to be dynamite, comments:

“Hopkins’ class of 2025 demographics are remarkable. Looked at naively, you’d have to believe that Hispanic and black high school seniors are 3 to 4 times as likely to be Hopkins-caliber than white students (given relative percentages of the population).”

The conclusion that Hopkins admissions process is putting a heavy foot on the scale to prefer applicants on account of their skin color above all is inescapable. The amazing thing is that they openly admit it with a boast like this. Not surprisingly, Hopkins, like most universities that boast about the “inclusive” demographics of their admitted freshman class each year, never spotlight retention figures or other metrics by demographic group.

Last I checked (several years ago now), Johns Hopkins was the top recipient of federal grant money among all universities. If there is a GOP Congress next year, they should zero-out all federal funding to Hopkins until they end this blatant racism.