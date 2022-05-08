Veep thoughts by Kamala Harris

The White House has posted a “Statement by Kamala Harris” on Justice Alito’s leaked draft Dodd opinion. Here it is in its entirety:

The United States Supreme Court has now confirmed that the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade is genuine. Roe ensures a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. It also, at its root, protects the fundamental right to privacy. What is clear is that opponents of Roe want to punish women and take away their rights to make decisions about their own bodies. Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of the law against women. The rights of all Americans are at risk. If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life. This is the time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have.

You could say an opinion overturning Roe seeks to return the legality of abortion to the states, where it sat in 1973. You could say that citizens who seek to impose restrictions on abortion want to save the lives of baby girls. You could say that opponents of Roe hold that the constitutional “right” to abortion was invented by the Supreme Court out of whole cloth. You could say that there may be a bona fide dispute about this issue. You can’t say that “opponents of Roe want to punish women” if you consider yourself a serious person.