Veep thoughts with Kamala Harris

Vice President Harris at Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. yesterday. The White House has posted the transcript under the heading “Remarks by Vice President Harris on Mental Health and Wellness.”

Harris takes a detour from the subject to “provid[e] an update about the infant formula shortage” at the top of her remarks. The whole thing is baby formula for adults. Long story short, in the words of the old bumper stick: Support mental health or I’ll kill you. Actually, just listening to her remarks might finish you off all by itself. The vacuity bespeaks a lack of acuity.

On a feels-like basis, the remarks go on at Castroite length. It should be hard to say so little in 1500 words, but she makes it sound easy, so to speak. You too can do it if you try!

Harris’s remarks are worthy of note in this series for the perfect vacuum in this paragraph:

You know, when we talk about our children — I know for this group, we all believe that when we talk about the children of the community, they are a children of the community. And in that way, we should all feel a direct sense of responsibility for their wellbeing.

Here is the video clip. The RNC Research account has made the clip its pinned tweet at the moment. It certainly deserves recognition.